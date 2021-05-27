Weather Forecast For Graniteville

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop this afternoon as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.