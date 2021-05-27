Cancel
Graniteville, SC

Weather Forecast For Graniteville

Graniteville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Graniteville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Graniteville (SC) Weather Channel

Graniteville, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Graniteville (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Graniteville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Graniteville: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop this afternoon as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.