Kodak Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Sevier The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Blount County in east Tennessee Central Sevier County in east Tennessee * Until 530 PM EDT Tuesday. * At 1129 AM EDT, Emergency management officials continue to report heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring with various roadways already being closed county wide. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last 6 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Maryville, Sevierville, Alcoa, Pigeon Forge, Eagleton Village, Townsend, Wears Valley, Roundtop Mountain State Park, McMahan, Seymour, Walland, Harrisburg, Wildwood, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Fairgarden and Bird Crossing. Additional rainfall amounts of around 1 inch are possible in the warned area.