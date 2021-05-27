Cancel
Kodak, TN

Kodak Daily Weather Forecast

Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
Kodak (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kodak: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

