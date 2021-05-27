Cancel
Wendell, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wendell

Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Wendell: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Wendell, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday's sunny forecast in Wendell

(WENDELL, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wendell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wake County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAKE COUNTY At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, New Hill, Lake Wheeler and Carpenter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Nash, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Nash; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NASH...NORTHEASTERN WAKE AND CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 12 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Nashville, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Zebulon, Bailey, Bunn, Rolesville, Spring Hope, Youngsville and Middlesex. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Wake County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAKE COUNTY At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cary, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Raleigh, Cary, Garner, Fuquay-Varina, Apex, Holly Springs, Morrisville, New Hill, Lake Wheeler and Carpenter. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chatham County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around light outdoor objects. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Wake A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN HARNETT NORTHEASTERN LEE...SOUTHWESTERN WAKE...WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM EDT At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Sanford, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lillington, Fuquay-Varina, Angier, Erwin, Coats, Harris Lake Boat Launch, Seminole, Raven Rock State Park, Buies Creek and Shearon Harris Reservoir. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.