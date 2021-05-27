Cancel
Chesnee, SC

Chesnee Weather Forecast

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Chesnee: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Chesnee, SC
City
Chesnee, SC
Chesnee (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Chesnee’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chesnee: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Spartanburg County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Spartanburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 421 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Rutherfordton, or 8 miles northeast of Lake Bowen, moving east at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Mayo, Chesnee, Lake Bowen, Cliffside, Henrietta, Green Creek, Harris, Fingerville and Caroleen. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Spartanburg County, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

No damage reported from scattered storms in Spartanburg County

Scattered thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy rain are still possible Tuesday afternoon into the evening for Spartanburg County, but so far, the storms haven't caused any significant damage to the area. Spartanburg County Emergency Management Coordinator Doug Bryson said Tuesday afternoon there were no reports of damage so far...