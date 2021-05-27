Chesnee Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Spartanburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD SOUTHEASTERN POLK AND NORTHEASTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 421 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Rutherfordton, or 8 miles northeast of Lake Bowen, moving east at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Mayo, Chesnee, Lake Bowen, Cliffside, Henrietta, Green Creek, Harris, Fingerville and Caroleen. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.