Blackshear, GA

Blackshear Weather Forecast

Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Blackshear: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Blackshear’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Blackshear: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Glynn, Northern Ware, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Glynn; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.
Pierce County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...PIERCE NORTHERN BRANTLEY...NORTHEASTERN WARE AND WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 201 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blackshear, moving east at 35 mph. * Penny size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Gardi, Screven, Offerman, Boggy Bay and Raybon.
Sunday sun alert in Blackshear — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLACKSHEAR, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blackshear. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Ware, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Brantley County in southeastern Georgia East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackshear, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Offerman, Thalmann, Braganza, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Clinch, Echols, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Echols; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL PIERCE...ECHOLS...SOUTHERN BRANTLEY...WARE...CLINCH AND CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM EDT * At 1223 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Braganza to near Jennings. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. * Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Waycross, Folkston, Homerville, Fargo, Argyle, Statenville, Stephen Foster State Park, Homeland, Du Pont and Hickox.
Appling County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 00:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Jeff Davis; Pierce; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN ATKINSON...NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...NORTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 1208 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cogdell to near Alma to near Graham, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Alma, Plant Hatch, Jamestown, Pebble Hill, Dixie Union, New Lacy, Millwood, Axson and Pine Grove. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Appling County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Pierce; Ware A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...NORTHWESTERN PIERCE...ATKINSON NORTHWESTERN WARE...BACON...EASTERN JEFF DAVIS AND APPLING COUNTIES At 1153 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pearson to near Nicholls to near Hazlehurst, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Pearson, Graham, Plant Hatch, Nicholls, Pebble Hill, Jamestown and Dixie Union. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH