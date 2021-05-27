Blackshear Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Ware; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Brantley County in southeastern Georgia East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia Southern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackshear, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Offerman, Thalmann, Braganza, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH