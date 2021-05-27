Cancel
Warrenville, SC

Warrenville Weather Forecast

Warrenville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrenville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Warrenville (SC) Weather Channel

Warrenville, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Warrenville, SC
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(WARRENVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warrenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Warrenville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrenville: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Aiken County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Elevated fire danger conditions will develop this afternoon as high pressure keeps dry air over the area. Minimum relative humidity values expected to drop to around 25 percent with wind gusts up to 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, gusty winds, and drying fuels will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon and evening. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.