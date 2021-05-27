Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, TX

Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton, TX
232
Followers
472
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lumberton, TXPosted by
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Lumberton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Newton The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 08:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until Thursday morning. * At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 23.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 27.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding will occur. Water covers roads in Bevil Oaks. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 23.2 Mon 3 pm CDT 27.6 26.0 23.3
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 18.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CDT Monday was 18.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Water enters buildings adjacent to gauge. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Neches River Evadale 17.0 18.1 Mon 2 pm CDT 18.2 18.3 19.0
Hardin County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Stormy weather expected to return this weekend

Tuesday night’s severe weather affected much of Southeast Texas as the system reportedly knocked down branches in Hamshire-Fannett among other places and knocked out power in parts of Hardin County, causing the cancellation of classes at Lumberton High School on Wednesday. While the moisture dissipated by early afternoon Wednesday and...
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 07:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Menard Creek near Rye. * From late tonight to Friday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.4 feet on 03/23/2015.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Tyler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TYLER AND NORTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES UNTIL 830 AM CDT At 739 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Wildwood, moving southeast at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Warren, Wildwood, Village Mills, Honey Island, Ivanhoe and Hillister.
Lumberton, TXPosted by
Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Lumberton

(LUMBERTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 749 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kountze, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Deweyville, Buna, Evadale, Bevil Oaks, Weiss Bluff, Wrights Settlement, Gist, Devils Pocket and Old Salem. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 626 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Alabama-Coushatta Reservation to 11 miles southwest of Votaw to near Plum Grove, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Silsbee, Kountze, Saratoga, Thicket, Wildwood, Batson, Caney Head, Votaw, Honey Island and Village Mills. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH