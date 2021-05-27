Lumberton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 07:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Hardin; Liberty; Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Menard Creek near Rye. * From late tonight to Friday morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.4 feet on 03/23/2015.