Trinity Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks, or 12 miles west of Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH