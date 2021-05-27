Cancel
Trinity, TX

Trinity Daily Weather Forecast

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trinity: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 30: Mostly Cloudy;

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Trinity, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Trinity’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trinity: Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Romayor, Goodrich, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 133.8 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 134.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 132.4 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 133.7 feet on 03/10/2018. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Trinity River Riverside 133.5 133.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 133.7 133.5 133.1
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Houston County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This has produced minor flooding in Trinity county with water reported on some roadways. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Apple Springs, Trinity, Groveton, Sebastopol, Pennington and Centralia.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TRINITY AND SOUTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Trinity, or 20 miles south of Crockett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Groveton around 505 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Texas...including the following counties...Houston...Polk and Trinity. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are forecast. Isolated totals comparable to the highest totals in previous days, generally 5 to 7 inches, are again possible with the strongest storms. * Flooding is possible if locations that have seen heavy rainfall in the past day or two receive heavy rainfall again today. The most vulnerable locations will be low-lying roads, creeks/streams, and other poor-draining areas.
Houston County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Houston; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Trinity County in southeastern Texas South central Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lovelady, or 10 miles east of Austonio, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Trinity and south central Houston Counties, including the following locations... Pennington. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Trinity County in southeastern Texas San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seven Oaks, or 12 miles west of Chester, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Onalaska, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor, Evergreen and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Livingston, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just north of Onalaska, or 12 miles northwest of Livingston, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Livingston, Onalaska, Coldspring, West Livingston and Lake Livingston State Park.
Polk County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk; Trinity The National Weather Service has extended Severe Thunderstorm Watch 159 to include the following areas until 10 PM CDT this evening In southeast Texas this watch includes 2 counties Polk Trinity This includes the cities of Corrigan, Groveton, Livingston, and Trinity.
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(TRINITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trinity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grimes; Houston; Madison; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 947 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Kennard to 6 miles west of Montgomery. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Trinity, Onalaska, Groveton, New Waverly, Point Blank, Lovelady, Montgomery, Riverside, Bedias, Kennard, Sebastopol, Huntsville State Park, Crabbs Prairie, Dobbin, Pennington, Oakhurst, Dacus and Plantersville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.