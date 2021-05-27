Cancel
Over 42 percent of Nebraskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated

By KHGI
foxnebraska.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccination doses have been given to Nebraskans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). Officials say that makes 42.2% of Nebraskans over 12 years old fully vaccinated. The state is expected to receive more than 56,000 Pfizer vaccine doses and nearly 42,000 Moderna...

foxnebraska.com
