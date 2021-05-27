Over 42 percent of Nebraskans 12 and older are fully vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 now can mean a mask-free summer for those 12 and older, with Pfizer vaccine clinics being rolled out in Washington County. Washington County Hospital and Clinics is hosting a Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12 and older this Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. at the administrative services building. This is a free, two-dose vaccine given 21 days apart. As of May 18th, Washington County has 38.4% of its population fully vaccinated. While some may argue the necessity of younger individuals getting vaccinated, County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski says as the coronavirus continues circulating, the more opportunity there is for it to become more resistant and have further mutation, affecting even younger individuals differently than before. Pettit-Majewski says the long-term health consequences are unknown for this virus, “When you think about some of the risks that we’ve seen with other childhood illnesses like polio, like measles, like mumps, chicken pox. A lot of people got through them unscathed, but some people really had long term consequences from those viruses so if we can avoid them, that’s absolutely what we want to do.”