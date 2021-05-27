Cancel
Winnsboro, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Winnsboro

Posted by 
Winnsboro (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WINNSBORO, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Winnsboro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Winnsboro (TX) Weather Channel

Winnsboro, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Winnsboro, TX Posted by
Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnsboro: Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, June 1: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Winnsboro, TX Posted by
Your 4-day outlook for Winnsboro weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnsboro: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Winnsboro, TX Posted by
Get weather-ready — Winnsboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnsboro: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
smcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas State Beaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Smith County, TX weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Mineola. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect severe flooding with some barns facing flooding. Preparations should be completed for moderate flooding.
Winnsboro, TX Posted by
Winnsboro forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnsboro: Tuesday, May 11: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Angelina County, TX weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Camp County, TX weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Titus; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southern Titus County in northeastern Texas Camp County in northeastern Texas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1214 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Como, or 12 miles east of Sulphur Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to Ping Pong ball size. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Cookville, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Winfield, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Hopewell, Monticello, Roeder, Harvard and Cypress. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Winnsboro, TX Posted by
Forecast: The next 4 days in Winnsboro

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Winnsboro: Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Saturday, May 8: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Sunday, May 9: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Camp County, TX weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Gregg; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...WOOD UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS...CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM CDT At 841 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pleasant Grove, or 11 miles west of Winnsboro, moving east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Longview, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Daingerfield, Quitman, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Cason, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Hainesville, Rosewood, Newsome, West Mountain, Forest Hill and Yantis.
Gregg County, TX weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Gregg; Rusk; Smith; Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR AND SOUTHWESTERN GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lindale, or 11 miles southeast of Mineola, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kilgore, Gladewater, Gilmer, Lindale, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, Liberty City, West Mountain, Hoard, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Red Springs, Laird Hill and Pritchett.
Angelina County, TX weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Wood County, TX weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR WESTERN TITUS...WESTERN CAMP AND SOUTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Mount Pleasant to near Pittsburg to 7 miles north of Rosewood, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1135 PM, trees were downed across Franklin County. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Leesburg, Hagansport, Mount Vernon, Bogata, Wilkerson, Scroggins, Newsome, Winfield, Talco, Miller`s Cove, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Harts Bluff, Monticello, Cuthand, Johntown and Grice. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Gregg County, TX weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Smith County in northeastern Texas Southern Wood County in northeastern Texas Upshur County in northeastern Texas Southwestern Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edom, or 15 miles south of Mineola, moving northeast at 60 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was indicated just northwest of Van, almost moving northeast near 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Lindale, Quitman, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Hainesville, Golden, Rosewood, Hoard, Liberty City, West Mountain and Winona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH