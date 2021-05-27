Thursday has sun for Macclenny — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Union; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...CENTRAL UNION AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 331 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Butler, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Kingsley, Beasley, New River, Camp Blanding, Lawtey, Ellerbee and Johnstown.