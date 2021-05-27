Cancel
Macclenny, FL

Thursday has sun for Macclenny — 3 ways to make the most of it

Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MACCLENNY, FL) A sunny Thursday is here for Macclenny, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Macclenny, FL
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Macclenny Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Macclenny: Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Macclenny, FL
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Macclenny forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Macclenny: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Macclenny, FL
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Macclenny weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Macclenny: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Union, Western Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Union; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...CENTRAL UNION AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT * At 331 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Butler, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Raiford, Kingsley, Beasley, New River, Camp Blanding, Lawtey, Ellerbee and Johnstown.
Macclenny, FL
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Macclenny’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Macclenny: Wednesday, May 5: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Thursday, May 6: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Northern Columbia SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINCH COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 557 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fargo, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baker, northeastern Columbia, southeastern Ware and southeastern Clinch Counties.
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL GILCHRIST NASSAU...NORTHERN BRADFORD...NORTHWESTERN ALACHUA...BAKER...UNION COLUMBIA...NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHEASTERN SUWANNEE...DUVAL...SOUTH CENTRAL CAMDEN AND SOUTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM EDT * At 135 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Kingsland to near Obrien. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these showers. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Lake City, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Lake Butler, Callahan, Raiford, Jacksonville International Arpt and Arlington.