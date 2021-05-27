Cancel
Maysville, KY

Weather Forecast For Maysville

Maysville (KY) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Maysville: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Maysville is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(MAYSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maysville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Get weather-ready — Maysville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maysville: Wednesday, May 5: Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night;Friday, May 7: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid and upper 30s will result in patchy frost formation, especially in protected locations. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.