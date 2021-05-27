Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumann, AR

Trumann Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Trumann, AR
251
Followers
478
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumann, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Trumann, ARPosted by
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(TRUMANN, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trumann. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Trumann, ARPosted by
Trumann (AR) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Trumann’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Trumann: Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Cross County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cross, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cross; Poinsett The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Northern Cross County in eastern Arkansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Algoa, or 13 miles southeast of Newport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Fisher, Wiley Crossing, Birdeye, Landers, Pittinger, Supply, Weona Junction, Weona, Stewart, Mersman, Bay Village, Whitaker and Lake Poinsett State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Poinsett County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Poinsett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN POINSETT AND NORTHERN CROSS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Arkansas.