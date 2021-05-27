4-Day Weather Forecast For Geismar

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED