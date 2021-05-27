Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monaca, PA

Monaca is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MONACA, PA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca, PA
124
Followers
481
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monaca, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Picnic#Snacks#Nws Data#The Sun#Inspiration#Gathering Sizes#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, June 3: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Monaca weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MONACA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Monaca. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Monaca

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Monday, May 17: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Allegheny County, PAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Fayette; Greene; Indiana; Lawrence; Mercer; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Monaca, PAPosted by
Monaca (PA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Monaca’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Monaca: Wednesday, May 5: Rain showers likely then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night;Thursday, May 6: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Saturday, May 8: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night;