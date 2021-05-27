0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

Best summer adventure in Southeast Minnesota is winery tours!. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer as we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 quarantining lifestyle. Now I'm thinking we need to just tour all of the wineries in the area. If that sounds like the perfect adventure for you, check out these top spots that are just a short drive from Rochester.