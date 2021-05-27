Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷

fun1043.com
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Race#Winery#We Are Your Friends#Real Friends#Pop Up Tasting Booths#Wine Samples#Salem Glen Vineyard#5k#Reservations#Style#Southern Minnesota#Genius Idea#Dreams#Cars#Register#Distance#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Love Beer? House About 2 Hours from Rochester has an Irish Pub Inside

Have you ever seen a house with a full-fledged Irish Pub inside? If you got the cash, there is one for sale in Iowa just over 2 hours from Rochester. It doesn't have just an Irish Pub with a stage for your band though. The $9,900,000 you'll be forking down for this fortress also features a movie theater, art studio, caterer's kitchen, an elevator, and gorgeous views of Spirit Lake in Iowa.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

When Are Food Samples Coming Back to Costco in Rochester?

In a sure sign that things are finally getting back to normal, Costco announced it's bringing back its food samples. So when will they be available here in Rochester?. The good news that those always enjoyable free food samples at Costco-- which quickly went away when the pandemic shut just about everything down last spring-- ARE coming back to Costcos across the country, including here in Rochester.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Dog Rescued From Northern Minnesota Cliff After Falling

A long weekend, in terms of days, took a different meaning this weekend as time seemed to drag on for Julian Stanke and his dog after the 1-year-old Springer Spaniel fell down a cliff onto a ledge 30 feet below Sunday afternoon in Northern Minnesota. The story ends with a happy ending as the dog was rescued, but only after spending the night cold and wet perched on the ledge, as Stanke looked for assistance to rescue his beloved pet.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

9 Strange Ghost Towns Within 100 Miles of Rochester, Minnesota

It's really interesting getting to learn about ghost towns, and there are many of them around Minnesota. There are also quite a few in southern Minnesota. I was able to find 9 ghost towns in the area that are all within 100 miles of Rochester, Minnesota. Actually, most of them are within an hour, so an easy trip if you wanted to check any of these out.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Delicious Wines are Waiting for You at these 19 Wineries Near Rochester

Best summer adventure in Southeast Minnesota is winery tours!. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer as we are slowly emerging from our COVID-19 quarantining lifestyle. Now I'm thinking we need to just tour all of the wineries in the area. If that sounds like the perfect adventure for you, check out these top spots that are just a short drive from Rochester.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

The Ultimate 2021 Summer-Fun Guide For Southeast Minnesota

While nearly everything was canceled for the summer of 2020, everything is shaping up to be back on track for the summer of 2021 in Southeast Minnesota!. That means town celebrations, county fairs, concerts, music festivals and SO much more. If you are looking to take the family and have some fun on a weekend getaway, or check out one of the great county fairs in Southeast Minnesota, keep scrolling below!
Rochester, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

West Fargo Teacher Cusses Out Senior Pranksters

A senior prank at West Fargo's Sheyenne High School made the school a mess, and landed a high school teacher and track coach in hot water. Not because he was part of the prank, but because of what he said AFTER the prank. According to Valley News Live,. …the class...
Kasson, MNPosted by
Fun 104.3

Kasson Pool Opening This Weekend, Win a 10-Pack of Passes

After the bummer summer of 2020, we're all going to be looking for fun things to do and apparently ways to stay cool because the Farmer’s Almanac recently released its prediction for summer in Minnesota and it is going to be a scorcher! Their long-term forecast calls for “searing” temperatures.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...