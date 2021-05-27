Pageland Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms! Prepare immediately for strong winds capable of producing significant damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY At 548 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles south of Biscoe to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Northeastern Technical College, Patrick, Cheraw Fish Hatchery and Chesterfield Detention Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH