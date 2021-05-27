Pageland Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms! Prepare immediately for strong winds capable of producing significant damage. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Chesterfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...NORTHWESTERN LEE...CHESTERFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sturdivants to near Cassatt, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Pageland, Chesterfield, Cheraw State Park, Northeastern Technical College, Cassatt, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Mt Pisgah, Goodale State Park, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Lucknow, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School and Cheraw Fish Hatchery. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH