Sylvester, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sylvester

Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sylvester: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Brooks County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Thomas, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Thomas; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN BROOKS...CENTRAL COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES At 1153 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sylvester to near Pavo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sylvester, Moultrie, Norman Park, Poulan, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Berlin, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Enon, Tempy, South Moultrie, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Shingler and Murphy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brooks County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Thomas, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Thomas; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN BROOKS...CENTRAL COLQUITT AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES At 1153 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sylvester to near Pavo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sylvester, Moultrie, Norman Park, Poulan, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Berlin, Sumner, Minton, Scooterville, Sylvester Airport, Anderson City, Enon, Tempy, South Moultrie, Merrillville, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Shingler and Murphy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Baker County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Brooks, Colquitt, Dougherty, Grady, Mitchell, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Baker; Brooks; Colquitt; Dougherty; Grady; Mitchell; Thomas; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRADY...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGHERTY...EASTERN MITCHELL NORTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN BROOKS...COLQUITT AND WORTH COUNTIES At 1128 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Putney to near Ochlocknee, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moultrie, Sylvester, Pelham, Putney, Camilla, Norman Park, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Riverside, Schley, Berlin, Funston, Sumner, Sale City, Minton and Scooterville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Dougherty County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dougherty, Mitchell, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dougherty; Mitchell; Worth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN DOUGHERTY...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND WORTH COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT At 448 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Doerun, or 8 miles southeast of Putney, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sylvester, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Warwick, Bridgeboro, Gordy, Livingston, Sylvester Airport, Parkerville, Red Rock, Acree, Lester, Pritchetts, Freeman, Gammage, Crestwood, Isabella, Alfords, Doles, Oakfield and Shingler.
Turner County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Turner; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR IRWIN...NORTHERN BERRIEN...TURNER...TIFT...BEN HILL AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Abbeville to near Pelham, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ben Hill County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Irwin; Tift; Turner; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR IRWIN...NORTHERN BERRIEN...TURNER...TIFT...BEN HILL AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Abbeville to near Pelham, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH