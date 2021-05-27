4-Day Weather Forecast For Sylvester

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Turner; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR IRWIN...NORTHERN BERRIEN...TURNER...TIFT...BEN HILL AND SOUTHERN WORTH COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Abbeville to near Pelham, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tifton, Ashburn, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Enigma, Omega, Poulan, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Rebecca, Minton, Scooterville and Osierfield. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH