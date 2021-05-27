Cancel
Corydon, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Corydon

Corydon (IN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Corydon: Thursday, May 27: Widespread fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Get weather-ready — Corydon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Corydon: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Clark County, INweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Floyd; Harrison; Perry WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * TIMING...This morning and afternoon. * WINDS...Southerly to southwesterly wind gusts of 40 mph or more. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Clark County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN HARRISON...SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK...FLOYD...WESTERN NELSON...SOUTHEASTERN MEADE...LARUE...WESTERN JEFFERSON...EASTERN HARDIN AND BULLITT COUNTIES At 630 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Corydon to 9 miles east of Brandenburg to near Elizabethtown. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Locations impacted include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Jeffersonville, New Albany, St. Matthews, Shively, Shepherdsville, Hodgenville, Corydon and Windy Hills. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.