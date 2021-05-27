Cancel
Young Americans Take the Lead in Establishing “New Normal”

By Contributed
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN – In its twenty years of existence, the Utah Conservation Corps (UCC) has rarely been forced to turn away applicants. One unexpected outcome of the pandemic—and perhaps part of our “New Normal”—is that young people are placing a high value on direct service experiences like conservation crews. And for the first time ever, UCC has a waiting list for summer conservation positions, with fall positions nearly filled three months early.

