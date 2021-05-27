Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska COVID-19 Update

By KHGI
foxnebraska.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska health officials have reported 521 new COVID-19 cases this week, a 2.3% drop from the previous week. According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), this is the lowest figure since April of 2020, five weeks after the state recorded it's first case. Officials say Nebraska's case...

foxnebraska.com
