Semmes, AL

Semmes Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Semmes: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Semmes (AL) Weather Channel

Semmes (AL) Weather Channel

Semmes, AL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Semmes, AL Posted by
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel

Semmes is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SEMMES, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Semmes. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Semmes, AL Posted by
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Semmes’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Semmes: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Mobile, Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Dauphin Island, Stockton, Axis, Mount Vernon, Semmes and I65 And I165. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Inland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT At 234 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucedale to 8 miles north of Latimer, and moving east at 30 mph. This line of storms will affect George county and move into western Mobile county through 315 AM. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lucedale, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Semmes, Tanner Williams and Wilmer.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 456 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Dauphin Island, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dauphin Island and Alabama Port. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mobile THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOBILE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Semmes, AL Posted by
Semmes (AL) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Semmes

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Semmes: Sunday, May 2: Showers And Thunderstorms;Monday, May 3: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night;Tuesday, May 4: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;