Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk City, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Polk City

Posted by 
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Polk City: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City, FL
121
Followers
479
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Polk City, FLPosted by
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Polk City

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Polk City, FLPosted by
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Polk City is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Polk City, FLPosted by
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Polk City

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Polk County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN POLK COUNTY At 440 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake Kissimmee, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Polk County.
Polk City, FLPosted by
Polk City (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Polk City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Polk City: Wednesday, May 5: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;