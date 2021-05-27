Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Eastern Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Warren County in west central Mississippi Southwestern Yazoo County in central Mississippi Northwestern Hinds County in central Mississippi Southeastern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Providence to near Tendal to near Crowville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tallulah and Mansford around 145 PM CDT. Eagle Bend around 155 PM CDT. Afton around 200 PM CDT. Redwood around 205 PM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau, Oak Ridge and Flowers around 215 PM CDT. Youngton, Tinsley and Phoenix around 220 PM CDT. Little Yazoo around 225 PM CDT. Newman around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Satartia, Delta and Richmond. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH