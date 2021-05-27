Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAST CARROLL AND EASTERN MADISON PARISHES WARREN...SOUTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTHWESTERN HINDS AND SOUTHEASTERN ISSAQUENA COUNTIES At 152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onward to near Mansford to 6 miles west of Somerset, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Eagle Bend around 155 PM CDT. Redwood around 210 PM CDT. Oak Ridge and Flowers around 215 PM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau, Youngton and Tinsley around 220 PM CDT. Little Yazoo and Phoenix around 225 PM CDT. Newman around 235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Satartia, Delta and Richmond. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...80MPH