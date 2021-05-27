Cancel
Tallulah, LA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Tallulah (LA) Weather Channel
Tallulah (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TALLULAH, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tallulah. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Saturday sun alert in Tallulah — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Daily Weather Forecast For Tallulah

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tallulah: Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Your 4-day forecast for Tallulah

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tallulah: Monday, May 17: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Tallulah’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tallulah: Wednesday, May 12: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Madison Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH CENTRAL WARREN AND SOUTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 301 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tallulah, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Redwood around 330 PM CDT. Bovina around 335 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mound and Delta. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Mississippi.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Carroll, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EAST CARROLL AND EASTERN MADISON PARISHES WARREN...SOUTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTHWESTERN HINDS AND SOUTHEASTERN ISSAQUENA COUNTIES At 152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Onward to near Mansford to 6 miles west of Somerset, moving east at 55 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near Eagle Bend around 155 PM CDT. Redwood around 210 PM CDT. Oak Ridge and Flowers around 215 PM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau, Youngton and Tinsley around 220 PM CDT. Little Yazoo and Phoenix around 225 PM CDT. Newman around 235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Satartia, Delta and Richmond. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...80MPH
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Eastern Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Warren County in west central Mississippi Southwestern Yazoo County in central Mississippi Northwestern Hinds County in central Mississippi Southeastern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 137 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Providence to near Tendal to near Crowville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Tallulah and Mansford around 145 PM CDT. Eagle Bend around 155 PM CDT. Afton around 200 PM CDT. Redwood around 205 PM CDT. Vicksburg, Le Tourneau, Oak Ridge and Flowers around 215 PM CDT. Youngton, Tinsley and Phoenix around 220 PM CDT. Little Yazoo around 225 PM CDT. Newman around 230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mound, Satartia, Delta and Richmond. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and southwestern and west central Mississippi. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Madison Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana Northern Warren County in west central Mississippi Southeastern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mansford, or near Tallulah, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mansford and Omega around 455 PM CDT. Eagle Bend around 505 PM CDT. Redwood and Valley Park around 520 PM CDT. Oak Ridge around 525 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Richmond. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN