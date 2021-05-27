Daily Weather Forecast For Millbrook

Effective: 2021-05-05 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Shelby; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Childersburg affecting Coosa, Chilton, Elmore, Talladega and Shelby Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River at Childersburg and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Childersburg. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 402.4 feet. * Flood stage is 402.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 402.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage during the day Thursday. * Impact...At 402.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas begins. At 404 feet flooding of some low lying roads in the area begins...and the yards of some homes near the river become flooded.