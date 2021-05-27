Cancel
Millbrook, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Millbrook

Millbrook (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Millbrook: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Millbrook, AL
Millbrook, AL
Get weather-ready — Millbrook’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Millbrook: Monday, May 10: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elmore, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elmore; Montgomery The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Elmore and Montgomery Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 11.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Lower Wetumpka Road starts to flood. Extensive flooding of low lands occurs and livestock and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground.
Millbrook, ALWSFA

Jackson Lake Island closed after Tuesday’s severe weather

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson Lake Island in Millbrook is closed until further notice after being damaged during Tuesday’s severe weather. According to the owners, the pavilion, treehouse and several trees were lost. The goats are fine and the buildings in Spectre were mostly spared. The Autauga County Emergency Management...
Prattville, ALalabamanews.net

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Prattville Tuesday

Clean up is underway in Prattville and Millbrook after an EF-1 tornado moved along Cobbs Ford Rd. on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Cobbs Ford Road was closed from I-65 in Prattville to Highway 143 in Millbrook. Many in the area are still without power. The Cinema 12 in...
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR ELMORE COUNTY At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speed to Montgomery, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. This line of storms has a history of producing high winds and wind damage. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Santuck, Titus, Emerald Mountain, Ten Cedar Estates, Dexter, Weoka Mills, Jordan Lake, Blue Ridge, Kowaliga Bridge, Welona, Martin Dam and Western Lake Martin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR ELMORE COUNTY At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speed to Montgomery, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. This line of storms has a history of producing high winds and wind damage. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Santuck, Titus, Emerald Mountain, Ten Cedar Estates, Dexter, Weoka Mills, Jordan Lake, Blue Ridge, Kowaliga Bridge, Welona, Martin Dam and Western Lake Martin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Chilton County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Elmore; Shelby; Talladega The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Coosa River At Childersburg affecting Coosa, Chilton, Elmore, Talladega and Shelby Counties. .Flooding continues on the Coosa River at Childersburg and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Coosa River At Childersburg. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 402.4 feet. * Flood stage is 402.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 402.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage during the day Thursday. * Impact...At 402.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas begins. At 404 feet flooding of some low lying roads in the area begins...and the yards of some homes near the river become flooded.
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN AUTAUGA AND WEST CENTRAL ELMORE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Booth, or near Prattville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Booth, Mulberry, Vida Junction, Jordan Lake, Holtville, Wetumpka Municipal Airport and Speigner. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Alabama.
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Elmore County in east central Alabama * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Blue Ridge, Emerald Mountain, Jordan Lake, Wallsboro, Claud, Jordan Dam, Ware, Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Speigner and Holtville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Birmingham, ALalabamawx.com

Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Elmore, Montgomery Co. Until 7:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southwestern Elmore County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern. Montgomery, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.