Chesapeake Beach, MD

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

(CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chesapeake Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach, MD
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Chesapeake Beach’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chesapeake Beach: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Chesapeake Beach weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chesapeake Beach: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Chesapeake Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Calvert County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Southwestern Calvert County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Tobacco River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Bel Alton and Faulkner. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Calvert County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS...SOUTHWESTERN CALVERT AND EAST CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden Beach, or 8 miles southwest of Hallowing Point, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Leonardtown, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Sheridan Point, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Morganza, Hillville, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley and Tintop Hill. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH