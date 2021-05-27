Tesla Powerwall Installations Surpass 200,000 Globally

Highview Power, developer of a cryogenic energy storage system, in April selected MAN Energy Solutions to provide the liquid air energy storage (LAES) turbomachinery train for its 50-MW/250-MWh CRYOBattery facility that is under construction in Carrington Village, just outside Manchester in the UK, and slated to begin operations in 2022. The development marks a new, important milestone for the pioneering LAES project—Highview Power’s first commercial plant. According to Dr. Javier Cavada, CEO of Highview Power, the company is now developing “dozens” of other projects in the UK, the U.S., Chile, Australia, and Spain, leveraging substantial interest from a major Japanese backer, as well as $145 million in recent investments for growth capital, funding, and government grants.