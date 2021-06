With practically the same technology as in the Apollo spacecraft that put the first people on the Moon, this is the story of the all-American GM Electrovan, the world’s first working hydrogen fuel cell car. So keep reading to find out why General Motors invested millions of dollars into a vehicle that needed no less than three weeks to start-up the first time. A vehicle that simply disappeared soon after its debut, only to be rediscovered in tip-top shape years later, as if nothing had happened.