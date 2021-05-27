Cancel
Cottondale, AL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cottondale

Cottondale (AL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottondale: Thursday, May 27: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

City
Get weather-ready — Cottondale’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottondale: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Fayette County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WALKER...NORTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 906 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Winston County southwest to Fayette County. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Gusty winds may arrive before any heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Jasper, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Carbon Hill, Berry, Parrish, Oakman, Sipsey, Kansas, Nauvoo, Eldridge, Curry, Gorgas Steam Plant, Samantha, Lake Lurleen State Park, Boley Springs, Burnwell, Beloit and Binion Creek Landing.
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(COTTONDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cottondale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Blount County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blount; Fayette; Jefferson; Lamar; Pickens; Tuscaloosa; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WALKER...TUSCALOOSA PICKENS...BLOUNT...JEFFERSON...SOUTHERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN LAMAR COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 722 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Strawberry to near Parrish to near Steens. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Northport, Mountain Brook, Trussville, Hueytown, Jasper, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Fultondale, Oneonta, Sumiton and Aliceville.
Tuscaloosa County, ALweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in Central Bibb County in central Alabama Central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tuscaloosa, Northport, Brent, Centreville, Holt, Lake View, Brookwood, Coaling, Vance, Woodstock, West Blocton, Coker, Lake Wildwood, Mercedes Benz Of Alabama, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, University Mall, McFarland Mall, Abernant, Bryant Denny Stadium and North Bibb.