UK: Tesla And Fastned Chargers Coming To Energy Superhub Oxford

Oxford Properties Group extended its global life sciences platform with the acquisition of 310 Cambridge Science Park, United Kingdom, its first investment in the sector in Europe. Since its first investment in the sector in 2017, building a substantial and dedicated life sciences business has been one of Oxford’s highest conviction investment strategies. This £45 million off-market transaction from the Local Authorities’ Property Fund represents the seventh life sciences asset Oxford has acquired since the start of 2021 that, when accounting for new development opportunities at these properties, accounts for over US$ 1.3 billion in deployed capital. Oxford’s initial European focus will be on opportunities within the U.K., with eventual expansion into other core territories across Europe.