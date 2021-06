Small homes are great for a plethora of reasons: they're much easier to heat and cool than large houses, there's less to clean, they're often better for the environment, they look cute and some are on wheels and ready to travel. For these reasons and more, the tiny house movement began and is growing. According to the blog "The Tiny House," these homes generally range from 60 to 400 square feet, though there are not strict requirements for what makes a house tiny.