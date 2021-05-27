Memorial Day travel kicks off at San Diego International Airport

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Erika Richter of the American Society of Travel Advisors about the increase in travel this summer. OK. So you're ready. You've been cooped up for a year. And the wide-open roads and skies are calling. Some 7 out of every 10 Americans or more are, according to the U.S. Travel Association, indeed, now planning a vacation. One tiny problem - car rentals, hotel rooms, even campsites are now almost impossible to come by. It seems some of us spent this pandemic wisely planning ahead for summer travel. And some of us, like me, did not. Erika Richter is with the American Society of Travel Advisors. And she joins me now from Portland, Ore. Welcome.