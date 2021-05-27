Memorial Day travel kicks off at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO — Memorial Day is just a few days away and many people are getting ready to travel to different destinations to celebrate. AAA says that more than 37 million people plan to travel for Memorial Day this year. They break it down saying more than 34 million will travel by car with nearly three million getting on an airplane and flying to their destination. Those numbers are nearly a 60 percent increase over travel during 2020. However, the number is still down six million from the pre-pandemic travel of 2019.www.cbs8.com