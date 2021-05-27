Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Senate Committee Wants $12,500 EV Credit, But There's A Catch

By Gustavo Henrique Ruffo
insideevs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the ones that hope to see Tesla and GM recover federal tax credits for EVs, the US Senate Finance Committee has good news. According to Reuters, it advanced a bill that wants not only to offer it to everyone selling EVs in the US with no volume barriers but also to raise it to up to $12,500. However, there is a catch – two, if you prefer.

insideevs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Electric Cars#Volkswagen Cars#Us Senate Committee Wants#Gm#Reuters#Democrat#Wto#World Trade Organization#Potus#Clean Energy For America#Electric Car Sales#Everyone Selling Evs#Federal Tax Credits#Senator Debbie Stabenow#Sales Volumes#Diplomatic Issues#Union Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Senate
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Tesla
Related
Congress & Courtsdallassun.com

$12,500 electric car tax credit moving through U.S. Congress

A proposal to increase electric vehicle tax credits to as much as $12,500, from the current $7,500, is advancing through the U.S. Senate. Tax credits, however, will be reserved for electric vehicles that have been assembled by union workers in the United States. Both General Motors and Tesla have sold...
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Proposed EV tax credit boost: $12,500 for union labor and US-made

As the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats push ahead on coordinated policy to strengthen U.S. manufacturing infrastructure and help pivot to electric vehicles and clean energy, one outcome is looking increasingly likely: an expansion of the EV tax credit. As part of Oregon Senator Ron Wyden’s Clean Energy for America...
Personal FinancePosted by
SlashGear

EV tax credit boost to $12,500 heads to Senate with some thorny details

The US Senate will consider new EV tax credits that could cut as much as $12,500 off the cost of a new electric vehicle, though the controversial incentive expansion would place new production demands on automakers hoping to benefit from it. The revamped incentives would replace the existing scheme, which can trim a new EV by as much as $7,500 in tax credits, though which have caps which eventually lock out the most successful car companies.
Texas Staterenewanews.com

EV tax credit boost, Tesla Vision fail, Tesla and Texas: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Texas doesn’t budge for Tesla. Safety agencies and consumer groups warn about Tesla Vision in the Model 3 and Model Y. And will Americans be able to get up to $12,500 with a re-upped EV tax credit? This and more, here at Green Car Reports. Legislation currently advancing in the Senate includes a provision to give the EV tax credit a big…
Economyautotrends.org

Whopping $12,500 Federal Tax Credit for EVs Proposed

Widened tax credit for electric vehicles receives congressional support. Shoppers of Tesla and GM electric vehicles are no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That is due to both companies using up their 200,000-unit credit. In Tesla’s case, the incentive ended years ago. While other automakers jump into...
Congress & Courtsdailyenergyinsider.com

Energy Storage Association applauds Senate committee for including energy storage tax credit in markup

The U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) applauded the U.S. Senate Finance Committee for including the energy storage investment tax credit in its markup this week. “We cannot rely on yesterday’s infrastructure to deal with tomorrow’s climate. An ITC for storage is critical to achieve our country’s decarbonization goals and enable communities to be resilient to increasing disruptions from extreme weather. Modernizing our electric infrastructure with energy storage also spurs clean energy job growth across the country,” U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen said.
Congress & CourtsGovernment Technology

Legislation to Boost EV Tax Credits Passes Senate Panel

(TNS) — Legislation from Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D- Lansing, that would raise consumer tax credits for electric vehicles to $12,500 for the next five years passed a Senate committee Wednesday. The provision would expand the $7,500 tax credit for vehicles costing less than $80,000, eliminate the cap for automakers...
Personal FinanceCNET

EV tax credits jump to $12,500 in latest legislation -- with a catch

Federal EV tax credits are back in the spotlight on Capitol Hill. The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced the Clean Energy for America Act. Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, released the final markup of the legislation as it moves another step closer to a potential vote, and it comes with a massive change to electric vehicle tax credits. This legislation also differs from the previously advanced Green Act.
Congress & Courtselectrive.com

US Senate approves increase of EV tax credit

The US Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a bill to increase the tax credit for electric vehicles assembled by union workers in the US up to $12,500. This would apply to electric vehicles up to a price of $80,000. However, the Senate Finance Committee vote is only one stage...
PoliticsCleanTechnica

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Bill From US Senate Finance Committee Looks Great

Briefly, let’s look at a summary of the current federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit in the United States. The maximum credit is $7,500. However, the EV buyer has to have $7,500 of tax liability to take full advantage of that. If a buyer would owe only $4,000 in taxes, they would get only $4,000. Clearly, that system offers less benefit to someone who makes less money and thus owes less in taxes. Once a 200,000 vehicle milestone is reached — once an automaker sells 200,000 plugin vehicles in the US — the tax credit starts to phase out for people who buy plugin vehicles from that automaker. It’s a somewhat complicated phaseout that takes several quarters, but two automakers passed the milestone so long ago that buyers of their EVs no longer get any tax credit from the federal government at all. Those two automakers are Tesla and GM. Across the board, the tax credit is also set to be eliminated if Congress doesn’t extend it. Now let’s look at how the bill that has moved through the US Senate Finance Committee updates things. (Hat tip to @Not_an_Analyst.)
Congress & Courtsthedetroitbureau.com

Senate Panel Wants to Bump EV Incentives up to $12,500

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee gave a boost to President Joe Biden’s pro-EV agenda by advancing legislation that would provide up to $12,500 in tax credits to electric-vehicle buyers. The bill has a number of restrictions, however. For one, it would limit the maximum credits to vehicles assembled by union...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Benzinga

How Tesla, Ford, GM and Others Would Benefit From Biden Administration's Proposed EV Tax Credit Reform

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee passed on Wednesday the new Clean Energy for America bill to reform the federal electric vehicle tax credit. What New Bill Provides: The new bill seeks an increase in the tax credits for EVs assembled by U.S. union workers to up to $12,500. This would mean an increase from the current maximum of $7,500 that can be claimed by car buyers.
Congress & CourtsCarscoops

U.S. Senate Panel Advances New EV Tax Credit Bill, Could Be As Much As $12,500 For Cars Under $80,000

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has advanced new legislation that includes an overhauled EV tax credit for new electric vehicles, reaching up to $12,500. The new bill says that electric vehicles that are assembled by union workers in the United States and have an MSRP of up to $80,000 would qualify for the maximum of $12,500. More expensive electric cars, with a price tag of over $80k, are disqualified from the proposed EV tax credit.