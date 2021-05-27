Cancel
Cottonwood, CA

Cottonwood Weather Forecast

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cottonwood: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Cottonwood (CA) Weather Channel

Cottonwood, CA
Cottonwood, CA
Thursday has sun for Cottonwood — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COTTONWOOD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cottonwood. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTY At 246 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pollard Flat, or 20 miles north of Shasta Dam, moving southwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, as well as brief, heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Lakehead-Lakeshore, Lakehead, Vollmers, Sims, Pollard Flat and Fisher. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected, mainly west of Interstate 5. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty north winds will lower humidity and will also be accompanied by very warm temperatures.