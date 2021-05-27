4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitney

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hill The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Hill County in central Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 116 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Itasca, or 11 miles north of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Hill County. This includes Interstate 35W between mile markers 6 and 13. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN