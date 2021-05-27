Cancel
Ariana Grande’s wedding look was unapologetically her – and that’s why it was so great

By Amy de Klerk
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was never any doubt that Ariana Grande was going to look sensational on her wedding day, but the pop star sent Instagram alight yesterday when she shared images of the moment she married Dalton Gomez in their Montecito mansion wearing the most beautiful Vera Wang gown. Part of the reason that Grande caused such a sensation with her look was not because it was particularly ground-breaking, it was because it was so unapologetically her.

Ariana Grande
Giuseppe Zanotti
Audrey Hepburn
Vera Wang
