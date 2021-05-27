Madison is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monticello to 8 miles east of Woodville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Monticello, Madison, Greenville, Dills, Hells Half Acre, Ebb, Lamont, Hamburg, Eridu, Nash, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Drifton, Casa Blanco, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Hanson, Wacissa Springs, Sirmans and Shady Grove. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida.