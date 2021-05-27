Cancel
Madison, FL

Madison is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Madison (FL) Weather Channel
Madison (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MADISON, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Madison, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Madison

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;
Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Madison

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Madison’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Madison

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Madison, FL
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Madison weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madison: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Jefferson County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...NORTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND CENTRAL MADISON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 158 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monticello to 8 miles east of Woodville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Monticello, Madison, Greenville, Dills, Hells Half Acre, Ebb, Lamont, Hamburg, Eridu, Nash, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Drifton, Casa Blanco, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Hanson, Wacissa Springs, Sirmans and Shady Grove. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida.
Madison County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN MADISON COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Madison, Lee, Cherry Lake, Hanson, Pinetta and Hopewell.