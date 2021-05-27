Cancel
Fayetteville, PA

Sun forecast for Fayetteville — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FAYETTEVILLE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fayetteville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Fayetteville (PA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Fayetteville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fayetteville: Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;