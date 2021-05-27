Cancel
Osceola, AR

Weather Forecast For Osceola

Osceola (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Osceola: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Osceola, AR
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Osceola: Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Osceola (AR) Weather Channel

(OSCEOLA, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Osceola. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR Northwestern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas At 334 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from Monette to near Weiner. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in northwestern Poinsett...southeastern Craighead and northwestern Mississippi Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Craighead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Poinsett County in eastern Arkansas West central Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Lake City, Bay, Caraway, Keiser, Dell, Marie, Little River, Etowah, Black Oak, Victoria, Three Way, West Ridge, Eastview, Lennie, Vail, Big Lake, Gum Point, Mandalay and Bondsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mississippi County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI...SOUTHWESTERN DYER AND NORTH CENTRAL LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blytheville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Burdette, Ashport, Barr, Hickman, Barfield, Lens Ford, O`Donnell Bend, Tomato, Tuckertown, Burton, Number Nine, Armorel, Huffman, Lightfoot, Yarbro, Chic, Luckett and Chickasaw National Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Crittenden County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Mississippi, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Mississippi; St. Francis A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR Northeastern St. Francis County in eastern Arkansas Southeastern Cross County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas Tipton County in western Tennessee Southwestern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Shelby County in western Tennessee At 310 AM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing winds at least 40 mph was located along a line extending from near Fulton to near Simsboro. Movement was east at 45 mph. People in northeastern St. Francis...southeastern Cross southwestern Mississippi...Crittenden...Tipton...southwestern Lauderdale and Shelby Counties should monitor this storm closely.