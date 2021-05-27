Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gray, LA

Gray is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Gray (LA) Weather Channel
Gray (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRAY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Gray, LA
193
Followers
480
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun, LA
City
Gray, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Today#Nws Data#Snacks#Face#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gray, LAPosted by
Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Gray Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Gray, LAPosted by
Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Gray Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Gray, LAPosted by
Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Gray weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Gray, LAPosted by
Gray (LA) Weather Channel

Gray forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Heavy Rains Hammer Western Louisiana With More to Come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
New Orleans, LAhoumatimes.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday for Terrebonne and Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas through Wednesday morning: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JAMES NORTHWESTERN TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1217 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bayou Geneve to near Stephensville to 14 miles south of Patterson. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Schriever, Supreme, Gray, Chackbay, Labadieville, North Vacherie and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.