Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rankin; Simpson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN AND NORTH CENTRAL SIMPSON COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Piney Woods, or near Star, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Cato around 930 AM CDT. Johns around 935 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Braxton and Puckett. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN