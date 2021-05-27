Cancel
Florence, MS

Florence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Florence (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Florence, MS
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Florence’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Florence (MS) Weather Channel

Florence forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Florence: Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Hinds County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SIMPSON AND SOUTHEASTERN HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 424 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Florence, or near Star, moving northeast at 55 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Monterey and Piney Woods around 430 PM CDT. Brandon and Cato around 440 PM CDT. Johns around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Braxton and Puckett.
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sharon to near Brandon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Pisgah around 1140 PM CDT. Pelahatchie around 1155 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Madison County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 1134 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sharon to near Brandon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Pisgah around 1140 PM CDT. Pelahatchie around 1155 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Rankin, Scott, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rankin; Scott; Smith A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SMITH AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 207 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cato, or 7 miles northeast of Star, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Johns around 215 PM CDT. Pulaski around 250 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Polkville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Rankin County, MSweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Rankin, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rankin; Simpson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RANKIN AND NORTH CENTRAL SIMPSON COUNTIES At 912 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Piney Woods, or near Star, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Cato around 930 AM CDT. Johns around 935 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Braxton and Puckett. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN