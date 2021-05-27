Aubrey Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Denton The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Denton Creek Near Justin affecting Denton County. Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. Heavy rainfall to result in minor to moderate flooding along Trinity River Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the Denton Creek Near Justin. * From Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. * At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 10.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur to farm and ranch lands near the creek.