Blue Ridge Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GILMER...NORTHEASTERN MURRAY AND FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Colwell, or 9 miles west of Blue Ridge...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Blue Ridge, Morganton, Hemp, Margret, Jones Mill, Higdon, Hurst, Loving, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Dial, Conasauga Lake, Mineral Bluff, Cherry Log, Mountaintown and Colwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH