Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blue Ridge, GA

Blue Ridge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Blue Ridge: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge, GA
279
Followers
484
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Blue Ridge, GAPosted by
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Blue Ridge

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blue Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Blue Ridge, GAPosted by
Blue Ridge (GA) Weather Channel

Blue Ridge is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BLUE RIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blue Ridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Fannin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin; Gilmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GILMER...NORTHEASTERN MURRAY AND FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Colwell, or 9 miles west of Blue Ridge...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Blue Ridge, Morganton, Hemp, Margret, Jones Mill, Higdon, Hurst, Loving, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Dial, Conasauga Lake, Mineral Bluff, Cherry Log, Mountaintown and Colwell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH