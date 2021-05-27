4-Day Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH