Kentwood, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kentwood

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kentwood: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 145 PM CDT. Target Area: Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * From this evening to Monday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Action stage is 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding near the river.
Saint Tammany Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES At 921 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 10 miles west of Covington, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hammond, Franklinton, Amite, Ponchatoula, Amite City, Independence, Roseland, Folsom, Enon, Wilmer, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 39 and 57. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 25 and 26, and between mile markers 46 and 55.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAHammond Daily Star

Area getting more rain than usual

Tangipahoa Parish’s rain accumulation is running above normal for this time of the year, according to the National Weather Service. Data privately reported to the National Weather Service show 37.55 inches of rain recorded in the Hammond area so far this year. As of 7 a.m. Monday, 3.35 inches of...
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Kentwood (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Kentwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kentwood: Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Saturday, May 8: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tangipahoa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 945 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Whitehall to Convent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, South Vacherie, Geismar, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Prairieville, Wallace, Whitehall, Belle Rose, Edgard and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 169 and 204. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 16 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
East Feliciana Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Feliciana, Livingston, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Feliciana; Livingston; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Kentwood, Independence, Roseland, Montpelier, Easleyville, Darlington and Tangipahoa. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through midday today. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.
Livingston Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Livingston, St. John The Baptist, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Livingston; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1003 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Whitehall, or 13 miles north of Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Killian. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 12 and 23. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH