Dardanelle, AR

Dardanelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Dardanelle: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Dardanelle (AR) Weather Channel

Dardanelle, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Dardanelle, AR
Get weather-ready — Dardanelle’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dardanelle: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Yell County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL SCOTT AND WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT At 1249 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gravelly, or 17 miles east of Waldron, moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stonehouse Recreation Area... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Union Hill Wing... Nola Harvey... Waltreak Bluffton... Briggsville Blue Ball
Logan County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan; Scott; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LOGAN...EAST CENTRAL SCOTT AND WEST CENTRAL YELL COUNTIES At 1258 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gravelly, or 19 miles southeast of Booneville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Gravelly... Fourche Valley Union Hill... Nola Waltreak... Bluffton Blue Ball HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northeastern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 122 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Fourche Valley, or 18 miles northeast of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ola... Plainview in Yell County Petit Jean River WMA... Muddy Creek WMA Birta... Carter Cove Park Wing... Chula Mt George... Mt Tabor Kingston... Fannie Centerville... Rover Fourche Junction... Hollis Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Story... Sunlight Bay Park HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...CONWAY...EAST CENTRAL YELL AND SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Jerusalem to near Happy Bend to near Adona, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Russellville... Morrilton Atkins... Pottsville Oppelo... Menifee Bethlehem... Sequoya Park Hill Creek... Carden Bottoms Happy Bend... Solgohachia Catholic Point... Hattieville Middleton... Petit Jean State Park Lanty... Galla Creek WMA St. Vincent... Blick This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 84 and 116. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Montgomery County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Scott; Yell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT SOUTHWESTERN YELL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas.
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Lonoke; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Van Buren; White; Yell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PERRY...SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN NORTHWESTERN LONOKE...SOUTHWESTERN CLEBURNE...FAULKNER...CONWAY SOUTHWESTERN WHITE...NORTHWESTERN SALINE...CENTRAL YELL...NORTHERN PULASKI AND SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1218 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Damascus to near Toad Suck to 13 miles west of Lake Ouachita State Park. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Conway... Cabot Maumelle... Morrilton Danville... Perryville Little Rock AFB... Greenbrier Vilonia... Atkins Pottsville... Mayflower Ola... Wooster Oppelo... Quitman Guy... Rose Bud Damascus... Enola A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for central and north central Arkansas.