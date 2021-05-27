Cancel
Interlachen, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Interlachen

Interlachen (FL) Weather Channel
Interlachen (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Interlachen: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Interlachen, FL
Interlachen, FL
Get weather-ready — Interlachen’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Interlachen: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLAGLER SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM EDT * At 421 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Juniper Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Crescent City, Juniper Springs, Lynne, Andalusia and Georgetown.
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(INTERLACHEN, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Interlachen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Flagler County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crescent City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Crescent City and Lake Como. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH