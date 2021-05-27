Cancel
Lavonia, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lavonia

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lavonia: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Lavonia

(LAVONIA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lavonia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. With little to no rainfall across the area the past several days, small fuels and brush will remain very dry and easily combustible. All of these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.