Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adel, GA

Weather Forecast For Adel

Posted by 
Adel (GA) Weather Channel
Adel (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Adel: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Adel (GA) Weather Channel

Adel (GA) Weather Channel

Adel, GA
235
Followers
485
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adel, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Adel, GAPosted by
Adel (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Adel’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Adel: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Adel, GAPosted by
Adel (GA) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Adel

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Adel: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN LANIER...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Irwin County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia North central Brooks County in south central Georgia Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sylvester to near Pavo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tifton, Nashville, Adel, Ocilla, Lakeland, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Berlin and Cecil. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Colquitt County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Colquitt; Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR COOK...BERRIEN AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 1122 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ocilla to near Pavo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Sparks, Ray City, Lenox, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, South Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Allenville, Weber and Murphy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH