Weather Forecast For Adel

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Irwin County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia North central Brooks County in south central Georgia Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sylvester to near Pavo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tifton, Nashville, Adel, Ocilla, Lakeland, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Berlin and Cecil. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH