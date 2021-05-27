Weather Forecast For Adel

Effective: 2021-05-04 23:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Colquitt; Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR COOK...BERRIEN AND SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTIES At 1122 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ocilla to near Pavo, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Sparks, Ray City, Lenox, Berlin, Cecil, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, South Moultrie, Moultrie Municipal A/P, Allenville, Weber and Murphy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH