Kingston, TN

Weather Forecast For Kingston

Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Kingston, TN
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Kingston’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingston: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Roane County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Anderson County in east Tennessee Southern Morgan County in east Tennessee Northern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 457 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Dearmond, Coalfield, Petros, Frozen Head State Park and Pine Orchard.
Morgan County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN AND NORTHWESTERN ROANE COUNTIES At 331 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Coalfield, Pine Orchard, Petros and Dearmond. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Bledsoe County, TNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bledsoe, Morgan, Rhea, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 08:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bledsoe; Morgan; Rhea; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Morgan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Rhea County in east Tennessee Northeastern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/. * At 937 AM EDT/837 AM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Wartburg to near Fairfield Glade to 13 miles northeast of Spencer, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Fairview, Oliver Springs, Spring City, Midtown, Harriman and Oakdale. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 341 and 358. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Campbell, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Campbell; Morgan; Rhea; Roane; Scott SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...NORTH CENTRAL RHEA NORTHEASTERN BLEDSOE...WEST CENTRAL ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHWESTERN ROANE AND SCOTT COUNTIES UNTIL 945 AM EDT/845 AM CDT/ At 904 AM EDT/804 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Great Meadows Campsites to 9 miles south of Jamestown to near Monterey. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rockwood, Oneida, Wartburg, Huntsville, Helenwood, Harriman, Sunbright, Oakdale, Rugby and High Point. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon EDT/1100 AM CDT/ for east Tennessee.
Anderson County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Loudon; Roane SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LOUDON...KNOX SOUTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN ROANE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 102 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oak Ridge, moving east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Farragut, Oliver Springs, Louisville, Halls and Bradbury.