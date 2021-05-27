Weather Forecast For Kingston

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Anderson County in east Tennessee Southern Morgan County in east Tennessee Northern Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 457 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oak Ridge, Kingston, Rockwood, Wartburg, Oliver Springs, Midtown, Harriman, Oakdale, Dearmond, Coalfield, Petros, Frozen Head State Park and Pine Orchard.