Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Smithfield: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Smithfield, VA
3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Smithfield

(SMITHFIELD, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Smithfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY At 329 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ivor to near Carrsville. Movement was northeast at 5 mph. Dime size hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ivor, Zuni, Raynor and Whitley. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/akq and submit your report via social media when you can do so safely.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Southampton; Surry; Sussex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ISLE OF WIGHT...NORTHEASTERN SOUTHAMPTON...NORTHEASTERN SUSSEX...SURRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL JAMES CITY COUNTIES At 632 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Claremont to near Wakefield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Dendron and Scotland around 645 PM EDT. Elberon around 650 PM EDT. Surry around 655 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Booth Fork, Carsley, Pons, Chippokes State Park, Spring Grove, Bethel Church, Ellis Fork, Dory, Poolesville and Gwaltney Corner. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Southampton; Surry; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia South central James City County in southeastern Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Disputanta to 8 miles southeast of Sussex, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Waverly around 615 PM EDT. Wakefield and Ivor around 635 PM EDT. Surry around 640 PM EDT. Dendron, Scotland and Elberon around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Booth Fork, Carsley, Pons, Chippokes State Park, Spring Grove, Bethel Church, Lumberton, Ellis Fork, Dory and Poolesville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH