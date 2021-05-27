Smithfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Isle of Wight; James City; Southampton; Surry; Sussex The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Isle of Wight County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Southampton County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Sussex County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia South central James City County in southeastern Virginia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 612 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Disputanta to 8 miles southeast of Sussex, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Waverly around 615 PM EDT. Wakefield and Ivor around 635 PM EDT. Surry around 640 PM EDT. Dendron, Scotland and Elberon around 645 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Booth Fork, Carsley, Pons, Chippokes State Park, Spring Grove, Bethel Church, Lumberton, Ellis Fork, Dory and Poolesville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH